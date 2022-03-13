(PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a frigid cold start, temperatures stay chilly today!

High-pressure remains in control today. Expect mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Highs will struggle to climb into the lower 50s.

It stays cold tonight, but not quite as cold as Sunday morning. Overnight lows will drop near the freezing mark.

Temperatures start to recover and rebound on Tuesday with highs back to their seasonal averages in the lower 60s.

A storm will swipe us to the southeast on Wednesday, bringing clouds and scattered showers. Overall, rain should be benign and light. Temperatures stay warm in the 60s.

A few showers could linger Thursday morning, but sunshine comes back for your St. Patrick’s Day.

Temperatures stay warm through the weekend, but rain could return late Friday into Saturday.







Today: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 51.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 62.