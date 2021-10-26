Chilly start to Wednesday morning with more scattered showers on the way

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We certainly felt the effects of last night’s cold front! Temperatures were much cooler for many of us Tuesday, especially in the mountains where temps struggled to warm through the 40s.

Making it feel cooler was the wind, gusting from 20-30 mph, with gusts around 50 mph in the higher elevations. While still breezy overnight, the wind will settle for Wednesday. The morning will be chilly!

Highest elevations in the mountains could have some patchy frost with temps near freezing. Most low temps will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. But with lots of sun in the afternoon, highs recover to around 70. Then it’s time to grab the umbrella again!





The next storm system is a slow-mover, spreading in more rain starting Thursday afternoon. It’s looking like the heaviest rain will fall late Thursday into early Friday morning before it tapers off a bit for the afternoon. Still, scattered showers will linger through Saturday.

A few storms may be in the mix Thursday night as well, but the greatest risk of severe weather will be over eastern NC & SC.

Beyond Saturday, this area of low pressure will be on its way out– just in time for Halloween! It’ll be a cool and dry one out there for trick-or-treating, with temperatures falling through the 50s in the evening.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Breezy. Low 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 70.