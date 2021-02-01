Chilly overnight temps; highs in the mid-40s for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We have a chilly night on tap for our area with lows dropping into the lower 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Snow showers will linger in the Mountains through Tuesday morning. Minor accumulation will be possible with some spots getting an additional T-2” of snow (highest amounts above 3500ft).

The Mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 pm Tuesday, so watch for slick conditions on the roads.

Partly sunny skies return for most of the area on Tuesday, but it will still be a chilly day with highs holding in the middle 40s. Sunny skies take over for midweek with temperatures gradually climbing back into the 50s.

Gusty winds will be an issue on Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts around 25-30 mph at times. Another storm system will slide in from the west bring us more wet weather for Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Mtn. snow showers. Lo: 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Hi: 45

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Hi: 50 Lo: 26