Chilly overnight temps continue as the last week of 2020 begins

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Temperatures will remain on the cold side again tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s and lowers 30s.

A weak cold front will slide through on Monday bringing a few patchy clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in the Mountains on Monday, but we don’t expect much and most places should stay dry.

Look for a quiet stretch through midweek as high pressure settles back into the area. High temperatures will be seasonable for the next few days. A much bigger rain event will move in for the end of the week.

The storm system will bring us some soggy conditions on Thursday and Friday, so you will want to have your umbrella for any New Year’s Eve plans! Heavy rain will be possible at times, so stay with Fox 46 for the latest.

Tonight: Clear to partly and cold. Lo: 30

Monday: Patchy clouds, Stray Mtn. shower. Hi: 57

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 54 Lo: 35

