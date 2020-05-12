Chilly morning Tuesday, warm and sunny day ahead

After a chilly start, Tuesday will end up being another sunny and pleasantly cool day with highs staying in the 60s.

Return flow behind a departing cold high-pressure system will force a warm front with some shower activity through the region on Wednesday.

However, any rain that falls will very light and short-lived. A building ridge aloft will support a warming trend with summerlike conditions this weekend into early next week.

By Sunday high temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 68 Lo: 51

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 69 Lo: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hi: 79 Lo: 59