CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte has broken Monday’s 64-year-old temperature record, reaching 98 degrees for the first time since data has been collected.

Excessive heat and dangerous conditions are ahead. After temperatures climb towards record today, it stays muggy overnight. Lows only drop into the middle 70s.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties on Tuesday from 12 PM – 8 PM. This is the first time an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Charlotte in 3,633 days, that’s almost 10 years!

Temperatures make a run at 100 degrees. The last time Charlotte hit 100 degrees was June 26, 2015! Tack on humidity and heat indices will put it feeling like 110 degrees!

Heat this extreme is very dangerous. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Check on kids, the elderly, and pets for heat sickness. Hot cars are deadly. NEVER leave children or pets in the car, not even for 5 minutes!

The high-pressure dome of heat and humidity stays in control through Friday. We’ll keep temperatures in the upper 90s daily, approaching record each time. Heat indices put real feels over 100 degrees.

All the heat and humidity could fuel a few showers and storms each day as well. Stay weather aware – all the fuel could mean a strong storm or two.







The heat finally starts to break by the weekend. Expect relatively cooler upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 74.

*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT* Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, dangerously hot & humid. High: 100. Feels like 110.