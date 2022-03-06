CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another record was broken on Sunday afternoon as highs soared to 80 degrees crushing the previous record of 78 degrees set back in 1956.

We will remain on the mild side overnight with lows holding in the middle and upper 50s under mostly clear skies.

The warmth will continue on Monday as high soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again. Record-high temps will be challenged again on Monday, but we may fall short with the previous record sitting at 85 degrees (1974). We will see a bit more cloud cover on Monday with a late shower or storm possible.

The cold front will push through Monday night bringing us a good chance of showers and storms into early Tuesday morning. Much of Tuesday will dry out as the front slides eastward leaving us mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps.

A second wave of rain comes in late Tuesday and Wednesday as another storm pushes through the Carolinas. The unsettled weather pattern looks to continue for most of the workweek with the heaviest rain possible Wednesday through Saturday.



Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lo: 59

Monday: Partly sunny, later day shower/storm. Hi: 81

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 56