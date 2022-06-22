CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We tied the record high for Charlotte this afternoon hitting 100 degrees, the previous record was set back in 2015!

The warm temperatures will stick around overnight with lows holding in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Some shower and storm activity will pop up overnight with a better chance coming on Thursday as a cold front swings into the region. We will remain on the hot side ahead of the cold front with highs climbing into the 90s again Thursday.

Record heat in Charlotte!! 🌡️🥵 We hit hit 100° this afternoon tying the record set back in 2015. This is the first time Charlotte has hit 100° in 7 years.#ncwx #climate @QCNWeather pic.twitter.com/zfudnUQslC — Amanda Cox (@AmandaCox_Wx) June 22, 2022

Some relief from the heat will be the big story on Friday as the high return to the 80s. A shower or storm could linger on Friday, but most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

The unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend as another storm system approaches from the west. Most of the weekend will feature clouds and sunshine, but a spotty shower or storm could fire up at any time.

Temperatures will also be jumping back into the 90s by Sunday.

Tonight: Patchy clouds and warm. Low: 71

Thursday: Partly sunny, Shower/storm. Hi: 93

Friday: Cooler with clouds and sun. Hi: 87 Lo: 70