Charlotte-area braces for more ice as Winter Storm Watch takes effect Wednesday evening into Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Skies will continue to clear Tuesday afternoon allowing us to dry out a bit from the days of rain we have seen.

Temperatures will be in the lower 50s, but breezy winds will cause it to feel cooler at times. Sunshine is expected to stick around on Wednesday with highs holding around 50 degrees.

The dry weather will be short-lived as another storm system pushes into the Carolinas on Thursday.

The rain could be heavy at times on Thursday with totals ranging from a 0.5” to 1.5” possible. There may be a wintry mix/ice north of I-40 for a while on Thursday causing slick conditions to develop.

Highs will top out in the middle 40s on Thursday. The wet weather will move out early on Friday allowing some sunshine to return late in the day.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Hi: 53

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 26

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 50