(PINPOINT WEATHER) — As a cold front moves east of us tonight, the chance of showers and storms will go with it! But before then, a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, even though our severe weather threat is ending!

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Friday will still be a little on the windy side, with gusts to 25 mph possible, and even higher gusts again in the mountains. Also in the mountains— don’t be surprised if you see a bit of snow Friday morning!

Otherwise, we’ll see lots of sunshine heading into the weekend. Less wind for Saturday & Sunday, too. A minor disturbance will usher in more clouds late Saturday, but most neighborhoods stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday, and around 70 Sunday.

Tonight: More clearing. Breezy. Low 46.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 68.