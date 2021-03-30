Calm day before the next storm: Severe threat returns Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The beautiful weather will continue this afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Some clouds will start to stream into the area overnight as our next storm system approaches from the west. A shower or two could pop up before daybreak, but most of the rain should hold off until Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday as a cold front swings through the Carolinas. We have a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday with damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and an isolated tornado possible.

Even though we will have showers and storms at any time on Wednesday, the severe threat looks to be between 12-6 p.m.

The showers will clear the area early Thursday as the storm pulls off to the east. Colder air will rush in behinds potentially causing a few snow showers to develop in the Mountains on Thursday. Little to no accumulation will be possible.

Sunshine takes over for the rest of the area on Thursday with highs back into the middle 50s.

Sunshine will stick around into the Easter holiday weekend with highs gradually rebounding back to 70 degrees by Sunday.

Afternoon: Mostly sunny and mild. Hi: 74

Tonight: Increasing clouds, stray shower. Lo: 58

Wednesday: Showers & Storms. Hi: 72 Lo: 44

Have a great day!