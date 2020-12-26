Brrrr! Frigid temps will linger all day Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — After a frigid start, it stays chilly this afternoon.

High pressure keeps our skies mostly sunny, but temperatures stay below normal with highs in the 40’s.

The core of the cold continues to exit tonight, so while it will be cold, it won’t be as frigid as it was this morning. Clear skies and calm winds keep lows in the 20’s.

Temperatures continue to rebound more efficiently on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures closer to average in the low to middle 50’s.

A weak front comes through on Monday. It’s pretty moisture-starved, so expect just a few spotty showers possible. Some cloud cover passes with the front with highs in the 50’s. It stays cool and quiet behind that front on Tuesday.

Our next, more potent front arrives late Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon will be dry with highs in the 50’s. Showers will be possible overnight, with a big batch of rain arriving on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve looks like a washout, rain could be heavy at times, thunderstorms could be strong. A few questions that still need to be answered: Will it be cold enough on the backside of the front for mountain snow? For now, this front looks a little warmer than the one that came through for Christmas.

Will the rain clear out in time for midnight? Differing opinions on that one – stay tuned for an update!

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 43.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 53.