Brisk temps, fall-like weather continue on Sunday

Beautiful fall-like weather will continue on Sunday as high pressure remains in control.

Look for plenty of sunshine across the area with highs holding in the middle and upper 60s. The beautiful weather will persist through most of next week with temperatures slowly climbing back into the 70s.

Rain chances return late in the week as a weak disturbance pushes through the area. We could see a few showers on Friday and Saturday, but chances are low and most of the time should be dry.

The tropics continue to remain active, so make sure to stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest info. We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta that could affect the Texas coast early next week. Hurricane Teddy will remain out to sea as it moves north and Tropical Storm Wilfred will continue to head west across the Atlantic.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Hi: 69

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lo: 46

Monday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 70