Breezy, cool & mostly cloudy Saturday for most; sunny and warmer Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cool, but mostly quiet weekend ahead!

A storm will swipe the Carolina coast today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. The healthiest shower chance will be southeast of Charlotte late today into tonight. Otherwise, most of the rain holds off to the east along the coast.

Breezy winds will wrap around the storm with some gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures stay cool thanks to clouds, expect highs in the middle 50s.

A few showers could linger tonight but most of us stay dry. Temperatures will be chilly, but above freezing in the lower 40s.

High-pressure slides in and sunshine returns on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

That high pressure sits and spins to our south as we start out the workweek. Southerly winds mean sunshine and a warming trend. Expect highs near 70 degrees on Monday, climbing into the low to middle 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances hold off until Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. A few showers late, southeast. High: 56.

Mostly cloudy, breezy. A few showers late, southeast. High: 56. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 43.

Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 43. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 63.