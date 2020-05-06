Breezy and cooler Wednesday

Wednesday will be cooler in the way of the storms yesterday with highs in the 60s.

Showers and storms are possible again this afternoon and evening but the storms will not be as severe as yesterday.

The lightning last night was unreal https://t.co/5AdOBg0QDS — Nick Kosir (@FOX46Nick) May 6, 2020

Cool and dry air will be back for Thursday before another cold front brings more showers into the area on Friday.

Much cooler air will arrive behind that front with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 30s. Quiet and slightly warmer weather is expected heading into the beginning of next week.

Today: 30 percent showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 43

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 69 Lo: 45

Friday: 30 showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 44