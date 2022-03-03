(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Record broken!

The high temp at Charlotte Thursday reached 85 degrees, breaking the old record of 84 from 1976.

It was also the earliest on record we’ve reached 85 degrees or higher. Whew!

Tonight, things are changing. A cold front is dropping in from the north, ushering in cooler air and bringing temperatures back to reality for Friday. After a chilly start in the 40s, highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon–average for early March.

The sunny stretch continues through Friday, but expect more clouds this weekend as moisture increases. At the same time, temperatures will be on the rise again. Highs end up around 70 Saturday, then close to 80 on Sunday. It will be a warm start to next week as well, but with rain chances returning late Monday into Tuesday.







Tonight: A few clouds, breezy.

Low 46. Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 62.