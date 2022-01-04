Bitter cold temps return Tuesday night, some slick spots possible into Wednesday AM

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Despite ample sunshine Tuesday, temperatures stayed on the cold side. Temps will fall below freezing in most neighborhoods again tonight, which will lead to more icy spots on roads and sidewalks. Keep this in mind, especially in the mountains!





Although most areas will stay dry through Wednesday, there is some moisture that will creep into spots south and east of Charlotte, leading to some patchy light rain or drizzle in the morning. Combined with temperatures near freezing, we’ll have to watch for some slick spots there in the morning as well.

Afternoon highs the next couple of days will warm into the 50s before another cold blast moves in. The colder air will return with another storm system that will bring more rain and snow showers. It won’t be as powerful as this last system, but nonetheless, the mountains could get an additional 1-4 inches of snow out of it.





A brief rain/snow mix may develop near the Charlotte area, too. The timing looks to be Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. The track of this next storm could still change— keep checking in for updates!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31.

Partly cloudy. Low 31. Wednesday: Morning light rain/drizzle possible. Partly sunny afternoon. Breezy. High 56.