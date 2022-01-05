Bitter cold night, wet weather pushes in by Thursday PM

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Cold conditions will be the big story overnight with lows dropping into the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies will quickly take over on Thursday as a storm approaches from the southwest. As the storm system crosses the Carolinas look for some wet weather to push in by Thursday evening.

Most locations will see rain with this storm late in the day and at night on Thursday. However, the Mountains will once again see snow with some accumulation possible. Looks like the best timing of the snow will be from 6pm Thursday to 2am Friday.

We have a Winter Storm Warning for Avery County until 7am Friday, along with a Winter Weather Advisory for Ashe and Watauga counties until 7am Friday.

Snowfall totals could be around 1-3” over the higher elevation with locally higher amounts possible in spots. Outside of the Mountains a few flakes for pop up as far south as I-40 as the colder air takes over, but no accumulation is expected.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The storm will quickly pull away early Friday leaving us with a sunny and cooler end to the workweek.

Sunshine will stick around through Saturday before another storm swings across the region Sunday into Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lo: 35

Partly cloudy and cold. Lo: 35 Thursday: Mostly cloudy with late day rain and Mtn. snow. Hi: 57

Mostly cloudy with late day rain and Mtn. snow. Hi: 57 Friday: Clearing skies and colder. Hi: 43 Lo: 28