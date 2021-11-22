Bitter cold mornings but warmth returns in time for Thanksgiving

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Up to an inch of rain fell in some neighborhoods Monday morning as a cold front moved in. Tonight, it’s back to dry weather and COLD!









Widespread 20s are in the forecast for Tuesday morning. Bundle up! That means a hard freeze for many areas. Despite lots of sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s. Wednesday is another cold day with 20s in the morning, with low-mid 50s expected in the afternoon.

Quiet weather continues through Thanksgiving Thursday! It actually looks like the “warmest” day out of the next seven, as temps climb back into the 60s. Another cold front moves in overnight through Friday morning with only a little rain. The highest elevations in the mountains may get a dusting of snow Friday morning.

Next weekend looks mostly dry and cool.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Low 29.

Mostly clear and breezy. Low 29. Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. High 51.