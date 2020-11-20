BIG WARMUP: 60s and 70s this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a warm-up! After a couple of unseasonably cold days, Friday’s highs ended up about 10-15 degrees warmer in the 60s and 70s.

While it will still be on the chilly side in the mornings, afternoon temps through the weekend will again reach the 60s and 70s.

It could be a foggy start in some neighborhoods on Saturday. Then it’s back to sunshine for the afternoon. Sunday will feature some extra clouds as a cold front starts to move in.

A few light showers can’t be ruled out, mainly in the mountains. Monday and Tuesday are dry, with highs back in the 50s Tuesday behind that first front.

A second system carrying more moisture will move in for Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 71.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight shower chance, mainly in mountains. 45/67.

