Weather Alert: Stay prepared for possible showers and storms Tuesday

Look for a comfortable night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

There are a couple of disturbances that will pass through the region that will bring some showers and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday.

The first cold front could spark some wet weather before daybreak Monday, but we don’t expect much and it should fizzle out quickly.

The second wave is expected to push through on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 30-40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Stay with FOX 46 for the very latest.

Cooler air will also be slowly creeping back into the area with highs returning to the 70s for most of the week.

Have a great Week!

Tonight: Partly cloudy; shower before daybreak. Lo: 60

Monday: Clouds and sun, 20% shower/storm. Hi: 82

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 77 Lo: 58