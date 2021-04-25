Beautiful week with high temps and sun in store

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear skies and cool temperatures are expected overnight with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday is looking to be another beautiful day with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will remain in control through midweek bringing us plenty of sunshine each day! A big warm up is on the way this week with high temperatures hitting the low to mid 80s.

Most of Thursday will stay dry, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out later in the day as a cold front approaches from the west. Better rain chances will come on Friday as the cold front swings through the region. Stay tuned for the latest info on this system.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lo: 48

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 77

Tuesday: Sunshine and warm. Hi: 82 Lo: 53