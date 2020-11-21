Holiday weather: Rain Thanksgiving morning, dry by dinnertime

Taking a look at the upcoming holiday forecast, but first, a beautiful day ahead!!

We’ll keep up with the sunshine and warming trend, temperatures today continue to sit above average in the lower 70’s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight with lows in the middle 40’s.

A cold front approaches from the west tomorrow, but most of the moisture misses us to the north. As a result, expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. A few light and spotty showers are possible, but most stay dry. Highs sit in the upper 60’s.

High pressure takes over again by Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the low to middle 60’s.

The core of the high passes over by Tuesday morning bringing clear skies and perfect conditions for maximum cooling. Lows dip back into the middle 30’s at the bus stop. Expect chilly sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures stuck in the 50’s.

Another front arrives on Wednesday, this time around, with more moisture. Expect scattered showers on Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60’s. This looks like the wettest day of the holiday weekend.

We’ll start out with some leftover showers Thanksgiving morning, with rain exiting by dinnertime. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60’s. For now, Black Friday looks dry.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 71.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 46.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. High: 67.

