Beautiful weather, clear skies for Saturday

We are looking at a beautiful start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies today. It will also be comfortable with low humidity and highs in the middle 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry.

Rain chances return on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the north. A few showers and t’storms are possible on Sunday, especially across the Mountains and our eastern counties. It will also be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs topping out in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

A dreary weather pattern is expected to take over for much of the workweek, so keep your umbrella handy. Temperatures are going to slide back into the 70s for the first half of the week. It will be a big change from the hot and humid conditions we had last week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 85

Tonight: Mainly clear and comfy. Lo: 60

Sunday: Increasing clouds; 40% showers/storms. Hi: 81 Lo: 62

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android