(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Another beautiful day on deck for today! Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s, still not overly humid!





If you’re heading to the beach, watch for a high rip current risk. Tropical Storm Alex has finally been named after developing a more defined center. Moisture from Alex dropped up to 10” of rain in parts of South Florida, inundating many neighborhoods.

Our stalled front to the east will then keep Alex out to sea, no direct impact to the Carolinas. But, with the tropical storm spinning just offshore, the rip current risk will be moderate to high across Carolina beaches. If you see red flags, do not go into the water!

Sunshine takes us into the start of the work week. Heat and humidity start to creep up more with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.









Heat and humidity tick up ahead of storm chances returning. Our next cold front brings showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday.

It looks like we stay unsettled going into next weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 86.

Mostly sunny. High: 86. Tonight: Clear and quiet. Low: 61.

Clear and quiet. Low: 61. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 87.