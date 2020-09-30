Beautiful sun-filled day ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dry conditions have taken over the area and it looks like this trend will stick around for a while.

Wednesday night will be clear and a bit cooler with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s.

Another beautiful day is in store for our area on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine is expected to stick around through the upcoming weekend, but there will be more of a fall feeling in the air.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees through Sunday. Warmer weather is on the way for next week!

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Lo: 53

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 78

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 69 Lo: 54