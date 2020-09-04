Beautiful Labor Day weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Get ready for a beautiful holiday weekend!

A cold front will move through the region Friday night, with only some scattered clouds and the slight chance of a shower or storm Friday evening.

Behind it, the heat backs off and humidity will be much lower. Lots of sunshine Saturday through Monday, too. Looking and feeling good for the outside plans.

Friday night : Slight chance shower/t’storm. Partly cloudy. Low 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & breezy. High 83.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 62/84. Labor Day: Mostly sunny. 62/86.

