Beautiful, clear weather in store for rest of the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another clear and comfortable night is on tap for our area with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Lots of sunshine will stick around for the rest of the weekend with high warming up into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain on the low side, which keeps it feeling nice for a bit longer.

Summer heat will return for the start of the week with highs climbing back into the lower 90s on both Monday and Tuesday. There is not a drop of rain in the forecast until later in the week, so try to enjoy some time outdoors over the next several days.







The front bringing wet weather on Thursday and Friday will also push our temps back to a more seasonal level. High will return to the middle 80s for the second half of the week.

The tropics continue to remain active with four potential storms developing over the next 5 days. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest on each tropical system.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Lo: 59

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Hi: 88

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Lo: 63