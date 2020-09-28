Back to 80: Workweek begins warm before cold front brings rain, cool temps

Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers are in-store for Monday. Highs will be back in the upper 70s near the 80-degree mark this afternoon.

A cold front will slowly move across the area tomorrow bringing high chances for showers and storms with it.

Total rainfall amounts between .5′ to 1.5″ are possible through Wednesday morning making localized flooding a possibility.

It will feel like fall after midweek as a dry cold front will slide through on Thursday brining much cooler weather with it. Highs will fall to the 70-degree mark on Friday and on Saturday and Sunday highs will only make it to the upper 60s.

Sunny skies and dry weather is expected this weekend.

Today: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 80 Lo: 68

Tomorrow: 70% rain. Hi: 78 Lo: 60