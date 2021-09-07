As temps heat up, chances increase for pop-up showers and storms Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures got a little hotter on Tuesday, topping out close to 90! We’ll be on the hot side for another day Wednesday as a cold front approaches.

That front will deliver refreshing, drier air again soon– but not before giving us some showers and storms! Starting tonight, some heavy pockets of rain are possible, but most areas stay dry.

The best chance of getting a shower or storm is Wednesday afternoon and evening, as temps heat up and the front gets closer. While the risk of severe, damaging thunderstorms is low, it’s not zero.





Damaging wind and hail will be possible out of any stronger storms that develop. The front pushes away from the Charlotte area Thursday, but could still produce a few storms around Richmond County & the Sandhills in the afternoon.

Friday through the weekend is when the delightful weather returns. Low humidity, lots of sunshine and cooler mornings will be the theme. Great news for outside plans!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers, t’storm possible. Low 68.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Sct’d showers & storms develop. High 88.