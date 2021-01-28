NC mountain counties under Winter Storm Warnings after overnight snow; more wet weather expected Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After very active weather the last three days things will finally quiet down for the rest of the workweek.

Snow will continue until noon in the mountains Thursday but in the piedmont, we can expect sunny skies with cool temperatures and breezy conditions.

It will stay sunny right through Saturday with highs steadily in the 40s. Another storm system will swing through the FOX 46 viewing area on Sunday.

There will be snow in the mountains with rain across the piedmont. Right now models are showing between .5-1″ of rainfall in the metro area with 2-4″ of snowfall in the high country.

Next week looks quiet and sunny with seasonably cool high temperatures continuing through Wednesday. Have a great day!

Today: Sunny, cool and breezy. High: 46 Low: 25

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 48 Low: 27