Another warm day ahead with clear, mild conditions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear skies and mild conditions will be the big story again tonight with lows holding in the lower 50s. Another warm day is on tap for Wednesday with highs climbing into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will be increasing across the area on Thursday as a storm system approaches from the west. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up on Thursday afternoon, but it’s a slight chance and most of the day should be dry.

Better rain chances take over on Friday and Saturday as a couple of systems push through the Carolinas. Stay tuned as we monitor this storm system over the next several days!







Tonight: Clear and mild. Lo: 52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Hi: 85