Another round of scattered showers and pop-up storms expected Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The work week will end much like it began– hot, humid, with areas of showers and storms! Highs will top out in the low 90s Friday afternoon, with “feels like” temps in the mid to upper 90s.

Take it easy and stay hydrated! Saturday will be another day with highs in the low 90s, but likely with more coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

This comes as a cold front begins its approach from the west. As it gets closer on Sunday, the rain and storm chance will continue.





Keep this in mind for any outside plans! High rain chances continue into early next week. The heat backs off a bit with more rain coming in. Highs will only end up in the mid 80s Sunday through Tuesday.

Then it’s back on the hot side we go later next week, but the weather’s looking a little drier by that point.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Small chance isolated shower/thunder. Low 72.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Areas of PM showers & storms. High 93.