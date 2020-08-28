Another hot and humid day in store; Luara’s remnants on the move

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX CHARLOTTE) – Friday, like yesterday, will be hot and humid with highs back in the 90s and triple-digit heat index values.

By this evening the wind could pick up a bit out ahead of Laura.

The remnants of Laura will pass north of Charlotte on Saturday bringing unsettled weather into the area.

It will be stormy and windy with gusts of 25-35 mph possible. The combination of rain and wind could bring down some trees and power lines.

The silver lining with Laura is that it will be a quick-moving system so by Sunday beautiful and quiet weather can be expected.

Next week looks seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be a stormy and unsettled week. Make sure to stay with FOX 46 News for the latest updates.

Today: Partly sunny; 30% shower/storm. Hi: 92 Lo: 75

Tomorrow: Stormy and windy; 70% showers/storms. Hi: 87 Lo: 70

