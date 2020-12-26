Brrrr!!! Another frigid night of temps with lows in the 20s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Another frigid night is expected with lows dipping into the lower 20s.

The sunshine will continue on Sunday as high pressure remains in control. Temps will also be slightly warmer with highs returning to the lower 50s.

A weak front will slide through on Monday bringing a few patchy clouds. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Monday, but most of the day should be dry and you may or may not see something. A much bigger rain event will move in towards the end of the week with New Year’s Eve being fairly soggy! Stay with Fox 46 for the latest.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 23

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Hi: 52

Monday: Patchy clouds, Stray shower. Hi: 56 Lo: 31

