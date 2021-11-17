Another day of warm Thursday before winter-like chill returns!

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It felt more like spring fever out there Wednesday! As expected, temperatures soared into the low and mid 70s, with 60s in the mountains. We get another day of warmth Thursday before the winter-like chill returns!

A cold front will move into the Carolinas Thursday afternoon, bringing some rain showers, but mainly in the mountains. That means moderate drought-stricken areas like Charlotte will not get any relief from this system. Only a few light showers are possible Thursday afternoon into the night.

The wind will be picking up, too. Expect wind gusts around 20-30 mph Thursday into Friday.

Then it’s time to break out the winter coats again! Friday morning will be colder, and highs will struggle to rise through the 50s in the afternoon. The weekend will be dry and chilly. A better chance of rain moves in with the next system on Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low 51.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy. Slight chance shower. High 75.