Headed out on Super Bowl Sunday? Rain will clear by midday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – WINTER STORM WARNING continues until noon in the mountains and foothills where 2-4” of snow has fallen.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until noon in the northern Piedmont where up to 1” of snow has fallen.

Rain and snow showers are exiting this morning. There are wet, slushy roads in Charlotte, roads could be more slick and snow-covered N/NW. Be careful out there this morning. Watch for slick spots mainly on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks.

Rain/snow ends by midday with clouds clearing this afternoon. Skies turn mostly sunny with highs around 50 degrees. Expect melting and dry roads as you head out to watch the Super Bowl. If you’re watching the game at a safer, outdoor venue, it will stay chilly but dry.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 20’s.

High pressure takes over on Monday with mostly sunny skies and seasonal lower 50’s.

The pattern turns unsettled starting on Tuesday. The jet stream, or path of storminess, will sit overhead, letting little hiccups ride over the Piedmont. This will bring a chance of a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures stay seasonal as the storm track also brings a battleground of air masses, it’ll be very cold to our NW and warm to our SE.

A cold front brings more widespread rain Thursday and possibly Friday. By the weekend, some of that very cold air could spill into the Piedmont with highs struggling in the 40’s.

Today: Clearing skies. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 52.