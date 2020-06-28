Slight chance for severe storms late Sunday

There is a slight risk for strong to severe storms on Sunday with the potential for heavy rain, damaging winds, small hail, and lightning. The best chance for storms on Sunday will be during the late afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs around 90 degrees.

And as the Saharan dust cloud crosses across the Carolinas Sunday, an Air Quality Warning has been issued in Charlotte Mecklenburg and surrounding counties until 12:15 p.m.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue this next week with showers and storms possible each day. Most of the activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours, so keep your eye to the sky. Temperatures are expected to hold in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next 7 days.

Sunday: Clouds and sun; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; Lingering shower/storm. Lo: 72

Monday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 91

