After quiet Wednesday, rest of week will bring chances of rain and humid weather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday was a much quieter weather day in the wake of Tuesday’s flooding rain and storms. But as a weak front moves into the area Thursday, expect more scattered showers and storms to develop around the region.

Thursday morning will be dry with some patchy fog possible. Temperatures will start in the 70s and heat up into the low 90s in the afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like 100+!

Take it easy out there, and stay weather aware of the chance of storms. Thursday’s storms will not be a repeat of Tuesday, but a couple strong storms with lots of lightning and gusty wind are possible.

As we stay hot and humid through the weekend and next week, daily chances of hit-or-miss storms will continue.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 73.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot. PM scattered storms. High 92.