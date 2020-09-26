After fog and drizzle, weather dries out this weekend

A bit of fog and drizzle will last through the morning hours before things begin to dry out this afternoon.

We still can’t rule out an isolated shower anytime today, but it will not enough to cancel any outside plans! Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Sunday improves just a bit with some breaks of sunshine at times and highs in the lower 80s.

Hopefully, you can get out and enjoy it before more unsettled weather returns early next week as q cold front moves through the region.

This front will bring us scattered showers and storms Monday into Tuesday. A second disturbance will slide through on Wednesday causing more showers and storms to develop.

Cooler and drier weather is expected to wrap up the end of the week with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, slight shower chance. High 78

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hi: 81