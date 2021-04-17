After cool night, beautiful weather takes over on Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another cool night is on tap for our area with lows dipping into the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will wrap up with some beautiful weather as highs climb back into the lower 70s on Sunday afternoon.

Heading into the week there will be a couple of systems that pass by the region. Look for spotty showers to pop up at times, but it will not be much and most of the area will stay dry.

There is a slightly better chance for showers by midweek as a cold front sweeps through the area. Temps will hold in the low to mid-70s for the first half of the week.

Mostly sunny skies will quickly take over for the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight: Partly clouds and cool. Low 47

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 72

Monday: Clouds and sun. Stray shower early. Hi: 73 Lo: 49