Sunny skies bring slight warmup to the region; COLD temps in store early next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunny skies will stick around this afternoon with highs climbing closer to average in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

The gusty winds across the area will gradually subside this afternoon causing it to feel a bit better.

Clouds will gradually increase on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Warmer air will push in ahead of the front bringing our highs into the middle-50s on Thursday afternoon.

Some showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday morning as the cold sweeps through the region.

Saturday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

A few light showers are possible on Sunday but the best chances for rain will be southeast of the Charlotte area.

Next week will get off to a quiet but COLD start. Lows on Monday morning will drop all the way down to 20 degrees in Charlotte.

Overall, the trend for the middle part of February looks cold with below-average temperatures expected through February 11th.

Afternoon: Mostly sunny and breezy. Hi: 50

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 24

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Hi: 55

