(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are looking at clear skies for the Memorial Day weekend! Spotty showers can be seen through tonight but as Saturday comes around, we are expecting higher temperatures and sunshine.





Minimal cloud cover through this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. As we close in on Memorial Day, temperatures will rise into the low 90’s.

Through the week the dry weather will stick with us with temperatures staying in the low 90’s. Have a wonderful weekend!

This Evening: Partly sunny, possible stray shower. Hi: 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Hi: 84