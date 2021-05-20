‘Abnormally dry’, hot conditions continue through Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure continues to rule our weather, resulting in sunshine, increasingly hot temperatures, and dry conditions. It won’t budge any time soon!

Speaking of dry conditions, the latest look at the drought monitor shows ‘abnormally dry’ conditions continuing to spread west through the Carolinas.

Moderate drought continues closer to parts of the Carolina coast. With no good chance of rain in sight, possibly into early next week, this will likely get worse.

But for now, enjoy the sunshine and taste of summer! At least the humidity isn’t bad– yet!

Tonight: Clear. Low 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 85.

