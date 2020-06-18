A warmup is in store, scattered showers remain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thursday will – again – be a touch warmer and less rainy than Wednesday.

It will be a mostly cloudy start with some patchy fog possible early on. By Thursday afternoon some breaks in the cloud coverage are expected with scattered showers and non-severe storms developing.

More gradually improving weather is expected by Friday. On Saturday the low-pressure system that has been plaguing us all week will finally move northeast enough to where it will have little to no impact on the FOX 46 viewing area.

As a result, we can expect a partly sunny day with temperatures soaring up to around 90 degrees. By the way, Saturday marks the beginning of summer as the season officially begins at 5:44 p.m.

Sunday will be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. An approaching front will keep the weather unsettled through early next week.

Today: 40% showers. Hi: 79 Lo: 65

Tomorrow: 40% showers. Hi: 83 Lo: 66

Thursday: 20% showers. Hi: 86 Lo: 67