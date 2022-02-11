‘A tale of two seasons.’ Expect spring-like weather Saturday before temps drop into the 40s on Sunday

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – What a warm-up! As predicted, we topped out close to 70 on Friday afternoon under lots of sun. Gorgeous! Some gusty wind, though.

The wind will remain on the breezy side through Saturday as well. This weekend, it’s a tale of two seasons. Saturday’s the spring-like half; Sunday it’s the return to winter.

A strong cold front will move in Saturday with more scattered clouds and some isolated showers possible by evening. As colder air moves in, the rain will change to snow in the mountains, but with only light accumulation possible.







Most totals will be under an inch. It’s possible a few flakes may mix in near the Charlotte area, too, but with no big impact. Whether you see any rain or snow, most of it moves through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon is mostly dry, but colder!

Temperatures will hover in the 40s all day. A shock to the system after the warmth these past couple days! Valentine’s Day is cold and dry!

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy. Low 43.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Few PM showers possible. Breezy. High 70.

Sunday: Showers/mix mainly early. Some PM clearing. 41/49.