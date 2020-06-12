A stray shower this weekend followed by lowering humidity levels

We are looking a very nice end to the week! High temperatures will be back in the middle 80s with lower humidity levels and partly sunny skies.

Rain chances return by this weekend as a cold front approaches the region. Most of Saturday will stay dry, but a stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out.

Otherwise, we expect a good amount of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Sunday as the cold front settles into the area. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The wet weather is expected to continue this next week, so keep your umbrella handy. Highs will hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the first half of the workweek.

Friday: Nice with clouds and sun. Hi: 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfy. Lo: 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny; 20% late day shower. Hi: 85 Lo: 64