A sizzlin’ Friday before cooler-weather takes charge over holiday weekend

Friday will be one more day of high heat and humidity before a little taste of fall finally moves in!

Highs will be back in the low to mid-90s again today with heat index values pushing the triple digits.

A cold front will move in tonight which will increase cloud coverage and spark up a few showers or storms in the mountains.

By tomorrow, cooler and less humid air moves in and sticks with us through the long Labor Day Weekend! Highs will be in the low-80s and chances for rain will be slim to none. Enjoy!

Today: Sunny and hot. Hi: 92 Lo: 69

Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. A few showers possible. Hi: 80 Lo: 63

