Mostly sunny with temps in the mid-50s for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — High-pressure remains in control today, meaning beautiful sunshine ahead!

North winds will keep us on the chilly side despite blue skies. Expect seasonal highs in the low to middle 50’s.

Clear skies keep us cold tonight with lows dipping into the upper 20’s.

Clouds will increase tomorrow ahead of our next big storm. We’ll stay dry Sunday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, highs stay seasonal in the lower 50’s.

Rain arrives Sunday night. Monday looks soggy! Expect widespread rain by Monday morning with clouds and showers lasting through Monday afternoon.

With the storm track to the north, that will keep us in the warm-sector of the storm throughout the event. Highs in the upper 50’s will make it too warm for snow, even in the highest elevations.

Expect about 0.5” of rain area-wide, with totals up to 1” possible in the heaviest downpours. Rumbles of thunder are possible but no severe weather is expected.

Showers exit by Tuesday morning with warm sunshine returning Tuesday afternoon. Highs climb into the 60’s.

Our next system quickly approaches late Wednesday with showers likely on Thursday. There are still a few question marks on timing and strength of this storm. This time around, temperatures could also be colder, we’ll have to keep an eye out for wintry weather in the mountains/ foothills at the very least. Stay tuned for updates on this!

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 54.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. High: 53.