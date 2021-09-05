Get out and enjoy: Near-perfect holiday forecast for Charlotte continues Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Get out and enjoy! A beautiful weekend continues in the QC!

High-pressure remains in control today. That will keep skies sunny, humidity low, and temperatures warm. Expect highs in the middle/upper 80s, feeling more comfortable than we’re used to this time of year!

It stays quiet and comfortable tonight, lows drop into the middle 60s.

A weak cold front rolls through on Monday. There’s not a lot of moisture or lift with it, so a few showers/ storms can’t be ruled out but most of us stay dry. Overall, a very nice Labor Day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 80s.

That front hangs out to our southeast on Tuesday, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out but most of us stay dry and warm with temperatures creeping closer to 90 degrees.

Another weak front approaches Wednesday. This one will also not have much moisture or lift with it, so a few showers/ storms can’t be ruled out but most of us stay dry. Highs continue to creep towards 90 degrees.

It stays mostly sunny and quiet on the backside of the front. Temperatures in the middle 80s, overnight lows in the middle 60s through the weekend!

Today: Mostly sunny, beautiful. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Low: 66.

Tomorrow, Labor Day: Partly cloudy, an isolated shower. High: 87.